Liverpool’s top4 finish dealt a blow at Anfield

Liverpool’s top4 finish has been ruined by Aston Villa, who held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield. For Liverpool to make a top-four finish, either Newcastle United or Manchester United must lose their two remaining games.

Roberto Firmino grabbed Liverpool’s equalizer in his last game in Liverpool colours at Anfield as he and Milner, Chamberlain, and Keita are set to depart the club at the expiration of their contract at the end of this season.

Jürgen Klopp who received ban for two matches was not on the touchline during Liverpool’s horrendous tie against Villa.

Manchester United, with a slim win over Bournemouth, earned 69 points to tie Newcastle who sits in third place. Manchester United and Newcastle require just a win to book a Champions League football for next season.

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

