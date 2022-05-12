Liverpool’s Fabinho to miss the F.A Cup Final against Chelsea & remains doubtful for UEFA Champions League Final.

Liverpool’s tremendous defensive midfielder Fabinho Tavares could miss the final of the
Champions League against Real Madrid on 28 May 2022 in Paris. The midfielder sustained a
hamstring injury during a Liverpool clash with Aston last night at Villa Park.
The midfielder was forced out from the pitch 30 minutes into their 1-2 win over Aston Villa in the
36th game of the season. The scan has shown that the Brazilian will require surgery and has
been confirmed to be out of the Liverpool F.A final against Chelsea on Saturday and will not
take part in any of Liverpool’s remaining two games against Wolves and Southampton this
season. Assessment has shown that the midfielder could be available for Liverpool on 28 May
for their Champions League final, according to Neil Jones.
Liverpool’s quadruple hope this season may have just been dented with the shocking news of
Fabinho’s injury. He has been pivotal for Liverpool this season with his 8 goals, 29 EPL
appearances, 11 appearances in the Champions League, and 3 appearances each in the
Carabao and F. A cup.
Liverpool leveled up on points with Manchester City following their slim win against Aston Villa.
