Liverpool to play first League game with part of its stadium sealed

Liverpool FC have confirmed that the top level of the new Anfield Road stand will NOT be open for the first home game of the new Premier League season against Bournemouth on August 19, according to clubs sports journalist, Neil Jones.

The club says that the additional capacity will be incrementally phased in during the course of future home fixtures, a process which is expected to be completed in October 2023

Andy Hughes, managing director, Liverpool FC, said: “This has been a hugely ambitious and complex construction project right from the start and I would like to thank everyone who has played a part.

“Unfortunately, the upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand is not quite ready for the Bournemouth game. The main contractor, Buckingham, will therefore work with Liverpool City Council’s licensing team to deliver a phased opening process.

“As with any complex major construction project of this scale, there are always so many variables and challenges along the way.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we work through the next few weeks with Buckingham to programs program and we can’t wait to have this great new Anfield Road Stand fully open for supporters.”