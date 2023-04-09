Arsenal’s visit to Anfield began with a massive hope when Mikel Arteta lit up Anfield with a historical first half win against Jürgen Klopp’s men. Liverpool’s momentum in the game changed in the second half when they equalized to 2-2 at full time and missed from the spot kick.

Arsenal’s strength to secure their first title in 19 years could have been thrown into disparage following the horrendous 2-2 draw at Anfield. They are being carefully monitored by Manchester City, who are behind them with just six points.

An entertaining first half which produced three goals in favour of the visitors. The Spirited Gunners scored the dangerous ground in the 8th through Gabriel Martinelli’s strike, and 20 minutes on Gabriel Jesus doubled Arsenal’s lead. Salah came to Liverpool’s rescue in the 40th minute to reduce the goal deficit to 1-2 after the first half.

The second half returned with a higher gear from Liverpool, who scored a goal in the 87th minute to pick up a draw. Mohamed Salah failed early before Firmino’s goal to convert from the spot kick.

With ten games to end the season, Liverpool is 12 points adrift of the top 4 while Arsenal’s destiny is in their hands.