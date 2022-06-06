Liverpool rejects the £25m open bid for Sadio Mané from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich yesterday had their first open bid for Liverpool’s sensational forward Sadio Mané rejected. The Bundesliga giant made an offer of around £25m for the signature of the 30 years forward and was left disappointed when Liverpool turned it down. Liverpool has set a price tag which is equivalent to the amount they bought the Senegalese, and will not do business until their set target is met.

Bayern Munich will be keen to complete the deal for Sadio Mané as it seems certain Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry could depart the team this summer.

Sadio Mané who over the weekend scored a hat trick to become Senegal’s top scorer in history. His three goals makes it 32 total for Senegal and have surpassed Henri Camara.

Sadio Mané is among one of the first players Jürgen signed when he arrived at Liverpool in 2015 and the Senegalese has been terrifying since signing with the red. Mane had a wonderful year, winning three trophies with Senegal and Liverpool, a feat that has seen him become one of the favourites for the Ballon D’or award this year.

Many have linked his decision to leave Liverpool to his poor weekly wages at the club. He earns 100k weekly in what many have tagged to be poor and not befit a player of his status. Although Liverpool opened an opportunity to extend his contract when it expires next year, Mane doesn’t seem to be convinced about it.