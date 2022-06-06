Monday, June 6, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Liverpool rejects the £25m open bid for Sadio Mané from Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane

Liverpool rejects the £25m open bid for Sadio Mané from Bayern Munich

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Bayern Munich yesterday had their first open bid for Liverpool’s sensational forward Sadio Mané rejected. The Bundesliga giant made an offer of around £25m for the signature of the 30 years forward and was left disappointed when Liverpool turned it down. Liverpool has set a price tag which is equivalent to the amount they bought the Senegalese, and will not do business until their set target is met.

Bayern Munich will be keen to complete the deal for Sadio Mané as it seems certain Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry could depart the team this summer.

Sadio Mané who over the weekend scored a hat trick to become Senegal’s top scorer in history. His three goals makes it 32 total for Senegal and have surpassed Henri Camara.

Sadio Mané is among one of the first players Jürgen signed when he arrived at Liverpool in 2015 and the Senegalese has been terrifying since signing with the red. Mane had a wonderful year, winning three trophies with Senegal and Liverpool, a feat that has seen him become one of the favourites for the Ballon D’or award this year.

Many have linked his decision to leave Liverpool to his poor weekly wages at the club. He earns 100k weekly in what many have tagged to be poor and not befit a player of his status. Although Liverpool opened an opportunity to extend his contract when it expires next year, Mane doesn’t seem to be convinced about it.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle