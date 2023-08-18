Liverpool reach a deal to sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

Liverpool FC have agreed to a deal to sign Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart on a long-term contract, subject to international clearance and work permit application according to the club.

The Stuttgart captain and Japan International will be Liverpool’s third signing following the arrival of Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboslai who joined the reds from the Bundesliga.

According to Liverpool, Endo will take the No.3 jersey for the club – and he’s looking forward to starting the new chapter of his career at Anfield.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m very happy right now and I’m so excited to join a big club in Liverpool.

“It feels amazing and this is my dream. It’s always [been] a dream to play [in the] Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a dream come true for me.”

Endo arrives after four seasons with Stuttgart, where he made 133 appearances and scored 15 goals after moving to Germany in 2019, initially on loan.

Prior to switching to Die Roten, the midfielder spent two seasons in Belgium with Sint-Truidense having established himself in Japan at Shonan Bellmare and Urawa Red Diamonds.

At the international level, Endo has 50 caps for Japan and two goals. He made four appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as his country reached the last-16 stage.

Endo added: “It’s going to be the first time for me that I play at Anfield. can’t wait to play at Anfield in front of Liverpool fans.

“I play as a No.6 and I’m like a bit more [of a] defensive player. Also, he said I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organization in the middle. I think that’s my job.

“I am very excited to join this club and I am looking forward to seeing you at Anfield!”