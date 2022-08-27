Liverpool picked their first win of the season with a transcendent victory over Scott Parker’s Bournemouth at Anfield today. Liverpool led 5-0 after the first half. Roberto Firmino who had a hand in all the goals scored in the first half assisted three and scored one. Furthermore, Luiz Diaz, Trent Alexander Arnold, Harvey Elliot and Virgil Van Dijk had their names on Liverpool’s scoring chart.

Liverpool, who had a dishevelled start to the season, drawing their first two games and losing the latter to Fulham, Crystal Palace and Manchester United, now seem to have redefined their games.

There has been pressure from the fans of Liverpool to the club owners to sign new players having lost 9 players to injury.

A few minutes into the second half Bournemouth made an own goal blunder, extending Liverpool’s lead to 6-0. Liverpool would not just humiliate Bournemouth, as Firmino hit another goal to extend Liverpool’s lead to 7-0 in the 62nd minute.

Fabio Carvalho extended Liverpool’s lead to 8-0 just at the 80th minute. Diaz completed his brace by scoring in the 83rd minute.

Liverpool is confident with 5 points after four games to push for a better position on the log.