Liverpool demolished Leicester City when both teams met in a pre-season game at the Singapore National Stadium, Singapore.

Darwin Núñez opened Liverpool’s scoresheet just 30 minutes into the game. Clark scored his first professional goal in the Liverpool colours in the 38th minute, making it 2-0 for the Reds. Ben Doak and Jota scored to extend the lead to 4-0 at full-time.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi featured in the game, while Kelechi Iheancho came up during the second half.