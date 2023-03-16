Liverpool prodigy Stefan Bajcetic has confirmed the extent of his injury via his social media handle today. The 18-year-old Spaniard was confirmed injured by Jürgen Klopp along with club captain Jordan Henderson and both didn’t take part in Liverpool’s second leg game at Santiago Bernabeu.

Klopp during his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s tie against Los Blancos was not certain the extent of his injury.

“With Stefan, it is a stress response, which is absolutely bad,” said the manager.

“So, he doesn’t feel a lot, it’s only a little bit, but he is now out for I don’t know exactly how long. We have to just let it settle then, and we will see when he can come back.”

Klopp added: “[It’s] high up, around the adductor.”

Today, Stefan Bajcetic issued an update on the injury that caused him to miss Liverpool’s game against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The midfielder was ruled out of the Champions League last-16 second leg, with Jürgen Klopp explaining his absence was due to a stress response around his adductor.

On Thursday, Bajcetic posted on Instagram: “Unfortunately, I’ve picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season.

“It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.

“I would also like to say thank you to you Reds for all the support through the season and I assure you I will do my best to be back stronger than ever.”

