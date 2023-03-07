Liverpool FC has released a club statement indicating that the club has begun an investigation to reveal the identity of a pitch invader who ran onto Andre Robertson during Liverpool’s second goal celebration. According to Merseyside Police, a 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of invading the pitch, which almost led to Roberton sustaining an injury on his ankle.

“Liverpool FC has begun an immediate investigation to identify and ban the individual pitch runner from Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield.

The offender ran onto the pitch and collided with Liverpool players, risking injury, as they celebrated the seventh goal in front of the Main Stand.

There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behaviour. The safety and security of players, colleagues, and supporters are paramount.

The club will now follow its formal sanctions process and has suspended the alleged offender’s account until the process is complete. If found guilty of the offense of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums.

These acts are dangerous, illegal, and have severe consequences.”

The fan was dragged out of the stadium by the custodians and got a furious reaction from Klopp at the touchline.

