Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group(FSG) hve put up Liverpool for sale, according to multiple reports. FSG took over Liverpool in October 2010 from American owners George Gillett Jr and Tom Hicks. For a decade since FSG has taken over, Liverpool has witnessed massive growth and progress, winning the Champions League and the Premier League for the first time after 30 years.

It’s still not clear why the American owners have decided to put the club on sale but they have faced criticism lately from Liverpool fans for their silence on signing players during the just concluded summer window subjecting the club to another disastrous campaign this season.

Fenway Sports Group, however, withheld to state that the Premier League club, as a whole, is on the market.

“There have been several recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mirror Sports, FSG is principally owned by John W. Henry, who was one of two founders alongside chairman Tom Werner. The group sold an 11% stake to RedBird Capital Partners last year for $750m (£655m). RedBird recently became the majority owner of Italian champions AC Milan too.

Gerry Cardinale, the owner of RedBird Capital Partners, has previously refused to rule out owning Liverpool in a post-FSG future. At a Financial Times’ Business of Sports US Summit in 2021, Cardinale admitted owning Liverpool wasn’t part of the original plan for his private equity firm.

But asked whether he would rule out a future purchase, he offered: “No, I definitely would not exclude it as it would be a privilege but I think that Liverpool is in fantastic hands with the current group.”

“We are there to support and play a supporting role where we can but that is a phenomenal team from ownership and management down.”