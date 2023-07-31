Liverpool name Virgil Van Dijk as new Captain, Trent Alexander Arnold assistant

Virgil Van Dijk who is also captain for the Dutch national team, was today named the new Captain of Liverpool after the departure of Jordan Henderson. Trent Alexander Arnold has been named as James Milner’s successor, occupying the vice Captain role.

Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com in Singapore: “[It’s] a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling, and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of.

“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.

“It’s just something that makes me very proud, and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”

Van Dijk joined Liverpool as the most expensive defender in 2018 from Southampton. Trent Alexander, who has followed in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard, was promoted from the club’s academy.