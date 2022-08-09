Liverpool sensational midfielder Thiago Alcântara has been sidelined for six weeks as per multiple sources. The Spaniard sustained an injury during Liverpool’s opening game against Fulham at the Craven Cottage which ended in a 2-2 draw. Thiago, who has been on rollercoaster form since joining Liverpool, was in tremendous form for the club during the second half of the season of 2021-22.

Liverpool lost the league by just a point to arch-rival City, and were denied their 7th UEFA Champions League by Los Blancos in Paris this year. Conversely, they ended the season with two domestic trophies which helped to compensate for their losses in the UCL and EPL.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Thiago has injured his hamstring muscle and is expected to miss the next six match days for Jürgen Klopp’s side – that’s inclusive of clashes with Manchester United, and Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, who has played down any possibility of signing a midfielder, is confident that his players can challenge for the title this season despite the injury crisis ransacking his team.

Meanwhile, a couple of players were absent when Liverpool visited Craven Cottage, Naby Keita, Oxlade Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones are part of the midfield who currently are nursing their injuries and may not be available when Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday night. Ibrahami Konate and Diogo Jota are all absent as well.

The results at Craven Cottages have sparked divergent responses among fans who are beginning to question why the club has decided to go mute despite some first-team players being out injured and many from team B being too reliable.

These are some reactions from Liverpool enthusiasts after James Pearce disclosed Thiago’s injury on his Facebook page.

Adepeju Adeyemi: This is just the beginning…just what happens when you play grandpa.

Eric C Solace: We need to sign a midfielder this season if we are serious about winning the league. Barella, Nunes or tielemans are some options.

Wzonke Weku: Oh well, it’s not like no one knew about Thiago, Ox and Naby’s injury issues, but Klopp still feels there is no need to sign a midfielder.

James Declouets: Won’t win the title with that midfield, like having a Ferrari with a mini metro engine. The clubs kidding the supporters they haven’t spent a penny, and all monies spent have been recouped.

Mike Larkin: Gini is out on loan for the season! Daftest thing about letting him go, sick of saying this. Midfield is the engine room and ours is decidedly dodgy.