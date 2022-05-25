Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been voted Premier manager of the season

Oladimeji Adeoye

Liverpool manager Jürgen was voted Premier League 2021-22 manager of the season ahead of close rival Pep Guardiola. The 54-year-old German tactician who also won the League Management Association (LMA) Manager of the season joined Liverpool in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund and has since then inscribed his name as one of the best managers ever to coach the club.

Klopp lost the league to counterpart Pep Guardiola by a point difference on the last day of the season. Both managers have shown resilience since joining the league. Pep Guardiola, who is still in search of his first UEFA Champions League triumph since the 2010-11 season, has dominated the domestic league winning 11 trophies since he arrived in 2016.

Jürgen Klopp broke Liverpool’s 30 years jinx to help the club win their first-ever English Premier League since 1990. The German tactician has had a memorable moment in the European tournament with the club, he has delivered to the club their first European trophy after 15 years of drought in 2019 after losing his first two European finals to Sevilla and Real Madrid.

Notoriously known for his Gegenpressing Style, whereby the team, after losing possession, immediately attempts to win back possession, rather than falling back to regroup. He has described his side as playing “heavy metal” football, about their pressing and high attacking output. Klopp has referred to his main influences as Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi, and former Mainz coach Wolfgang Frank. He gained notoriety for his enthusiastic touchline celebrations.

In spite of losing the league, the season has been incredible for Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool. He has won F. A and Carabao trophies with the Reds in this campaign. He has also secured a Champions League final spot with the club. The six time champions will battle it yet again with La Liga champions Real Madrid this Saturday at Patis, France.

