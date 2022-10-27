Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 by the Football Association following his red card against Manchester City during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over city on 16 October. He was shown a red card after shouting at a referee for not awarding a foul towards a challenge against his player.

This was Jurgen’s first time to receive a red card since joining Liverpool 7 years ago. The German had apologized for berating the assistant referee.

‘It was my fault but it was not that it was a boring 0-0 and I stood there and went bonkers,’ said Klopp. ‘There is no excuse, I don’t want an excuse, it happened and it was obvious as everyone saw it. A red card is absolutely OK.

Klopp had been charged with a breach of FA rule E3, which covers “comments which are improper, which bring the game into disrepute, which are threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting”.

The FA said he accepted that his behaviour “was improper”, and “an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing”.

Liverpool can appeal against the sanction.