Bournemouth engineered an upset against Liverpool, who had beaten Manchester United six days ago with a wide-margin score of 7-0. One would have thought that Liverpool’s lost form had risen again after the terrible punishment they handed over to Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, but unfortunately, it seems the season’s rollercoaster continues.

Philip Billing’s first-half goal in the 28th minute lit up the Vitality Stadium for the home side. Despite 5 shots on goals in the first half against Bournemouth none was converted, Liverpool still were unable to break through their defence.

Liverpool’s toothless attack in the second half still couldn’t penetrate Bournemouth’s defence regardless of them controlling the game better than they had done in the first half.

Fortunately, Liverpool earned a penalty in the 69th minute but unfortunately, Mohamed Salah missed for the first time for Liverpool from the spot kick.

Winning the game would have been an advantage for Liverpool to clandestinely move ahead of Tottenham on the log for a top4 spot but now remain doubtful of finishing the season in the top4 place.

Bournemouth didn’t just move out of the bottom spot, they also moved out of the relegation zone.

Liverpool’s next game will be against Real Madrid in the Champions League in Spain with 3 goals deficit.

