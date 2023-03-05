Manchester suffered a colossal 7-0 humiliation against Liverpool at Anfield. Manchester United has now conceded 17 goals in their last 4 Premier League meetings against Liverpool, scoring just 2 and winning one from those 4.

It was an astonishing atmosphere at Anfield as Liverpool roared again against arch-rival Manchester United. Erik ten Hag, when granted an interview before the fixture, had refused to give some respects to Anfield, describing it as a normal ground.

In a similar encounter last season at Old Trafford, It Was Mohamed Salah who guided Liverpool to a massive 5-0 away win and today made history as the first Liverpool to score against Manchester United in the last 6 consecutive games.

Darwin Núñez and Cody Gapko who made their debut in the Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry clash, both scored a brace tonight, Mohamed Salah, a regular name on the scoresheet in this encounter had a brace as well and Roberto Firmino made it 7-0 for Liverpool.

Liverpool with this result will grow in confidence when they travel to play against Real Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16. Liverpool suffered a 5-2 defeat at Anfield to Madrid, and would need a 4-0 or beyond score result to qualify ahead of Los Blancos.

Liverpool moved to 5th place with 42 points and will level up on points with Tottenham should they win their game at hand. For Manchester United, the gap between them and City has now expanded to 9 points, with United having a game at hand as well.

