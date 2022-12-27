Liverpool and PSV have mutually agreed on the acquisition of Cody Gakpo for a fee of around £50mn with add-ons according to Fabrizio Romano. Gakpo has signed a six year contract and is ready for a switch to England in the coming days. Liverpool’s three forwards Luiz Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino are all currently sidelined with injuries and Darwin Núñez is yet to adapt to form at Liverpool. This is believed to be the main reason Liverpool acted fast in signing the Dutch pointman.

Although the deal isn’t official yet, PSV manager has said the deal is a record deal for them, and they will not make it official.

Gakpo was part of the Dutch side that played in the just-concluded World Cup in Qatar, where he scored in every of the Netherlands’ first three games before they were eliminated by the Champions Argentina in the quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old this season has netted 13 goals and made 17 assists.