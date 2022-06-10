Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, wins PFA player of the year

Mohamed Salah wins the PFA player of the year, his second since joining Liverpool. The Egyptian has joined the likes of Kevin Debruyne, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes to become another player who has won the award twice. The 29 beat his Liverpool teammates Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio, Kevin Debruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane to win his second after 2018.

The 2021-22 English Premier League joint-top scorer also made the PFA eleven men team along with five of his teammates, Alisson Becker, Alexander Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Thiago Alcântara and Sadio Mané. Manchester City’s Kevin Debruyne, Bernardo Silva and João Cancelo were on the list. Ronaldo and Antonio Rudiger completed the list. Surprisingly, Heung Min Son who was a joint scorer didn’t make the squad.

Despite missing out on the English Premier League, Salah, 29, scored 23 goals this season, the most by any player and assisted 12 times, the most by any player as well.

Phil Foden of Manchester City claimed the PFA young player of the year.