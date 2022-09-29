Liverpool Football Club today announced their partnership with Coca-Cola. The English giants were formerly in partnership with Standard Chartered for close to a decade and have decided to have a change of sponsor. According to the club, the contract signed will be a long one as it was with Standard Chartered.

Liverpool on their official website said:

Liverpool FC and Coca-Cola are delighted to come together as official partners, uniting two of the world’s most iconic brands.

The long-term partnership will see LFC and Coca-Cola provide fans of the club’s men’s and women’s teams with matchday experience, unique money-can’t-buy moments and limited-edition merchandise prizes.

The partnership is built on Coca-Cola’s rich heritage of supporting football from the grassroots level to the world stage and comes at a pivotal moment in the sporting calendar, just ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Coca-Cola is the latest globally recognized brand to join Liverpool FC’s growing family of official partners.

Ben Latty, commercial director at Liverpool FC, said: “We are delighted to have Coca-Cola join our family of official partners. Wally is excited to grow this partnership together, and we extend a very warm welcome to Anfield to Coca-Cola.

“We understand the vital importance of teaming up with a like-minded brand and using our combined reach in positive ways.

“Liverpool FC and Coca-Cola are two iconic global brands working together to bring magical experiences and unique money-can’t-buy moments to fans.

“The ambition with all of our partnerships is to work with the most inspiring and innovative brands in the world, and Coca-Cola fits this ambition in every way.”

Michael Willeke, integrated marketing experience director, Europe, Coca-Cola, said: “Having been an integral part of the football matchday for decades, we are excited to offer fans the chance to enjoy incredible experiences and unique moments at home, at bars and restaurants and in the stadiums as part of our new campaign.

“Football has the power to bring people together, and we cannot wait to reward fans across Europe with access to unforgettable moments and a host of benefits that only Coca-Cola can offer in collaboration with our partners.”