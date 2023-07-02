Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Liverpool FC reveal the signing of Dominik Szoboslai from RB Leipzig

Liverpool FC reveal the signing of Dominik Szoboslai from RB Leipzig

Oladimeji Adeoye July 2, 2023

Liverpool FC have revealed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a fee of around €76m on a 5 year deal.

The Hungary midfielder becomes the Reds’ second new addition of the summer window after agreeing terms and successfully completing a medical, following in the footsteps of Alexis Mac Allister.

The 22-year-old during his first interview at the AXA Training Centre:

“It’s really, really good. I enjoyed the last [few] days, and I’m looking forward to getting to knowing everybody better.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end, I’m here, I’m happy, and I can’t wait to get started.

“[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me, it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

Szoboszlai featured 91 times, scored 20 goals and notched 22 assists in all competitions, helping the Bundesliga club to successive DFB-Pokals in 2022 and 2023.

At international level, he has 32 caps and seven goals for Hungary, having made his bow in March 2019 against Slovakia.

Szoboszlai was elected as captain of his country in November 2022, voted for by his teammates and coach Marco Rossi.

In a first message for his new supporters, Szoboszlai added: “That I can’t wait to see you in the stadium, and I’m going to do everything that is possible from my side.”

