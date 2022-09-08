Liverpool last night were humiliated away at Napoli by a 4-1 defeat in their first UCL game of the season. An outcome which seems no longer welcoming to Liverpool fans as they have staged a massive protest calling for the sack of the German gaffer.

Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 after quitting his role at Borrusia Dortmund. Although he had about a year off coaching before taking the job from Liverpool declining Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The German tactician has struggled this season just managing two wins in the seven Premier League games already played. His team has been outplayed in every match this season only for the Bournemouth game they had a terrific victory.

Liverpool fans have questioned his inability to strengthen the squad despite the transfer window being open for a month. They have been furious about his decision to still start and keep some players despite those players losing out on form massively.

Since his 8 years spell with Liverpool as currently the oldest manager with a club in the league, Jurgen Klopp has only managed one Premier League, One UCL, one F.A, and one Carling Cup despite spending over £800m.

Some reactions from Liverpool fans after the atrocious defeat suffered last night.

Mohamed A Mohamed.

HERE WE GO!!! Klopp has decided to follow his younger brother Thomas Tuchel…

Gideon Fiifi.

Klopp is tired…He should be sacked before the team touch down in England

Signing average players like Luiz Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Abiodun Gbenga

It’s quite obvious that Klopp is trying so hard to get himself sacked. How can we be trailing by three goals at halftime and yet he decided to bring on only Matip? He waited till the 63rd minute to make the much-needed sub. He’s been messing with our team selections lately. We played much better when Thiago came on, Arthur had a good game too. I think he picked that starting lineup on purpose. He should just walk away now.

Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool FC’s defeat to SSC Napoli:

“It looks a little bit like we have to reinvent ourselves. There are a lot of things lacking, and the fun part is that we have to do that in the middle of a Premier League and Champions League campaign.

“In three days we play against Wolves, and if they saw the game tonight they probably cannot stop laughing. They will say it’s a perfect moment (to play Liverpool). I would say it’s a perfect moment. But we have to try to find a set-up to be much better in pretty much everything.”