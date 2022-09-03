Liverpool visited Everton at Goodison Park for an arduous derby during the early kick-off of today’s Premier League games. Everton, who had started sloppily to the season, held Liverpool to a barren draw despite both clubs producing great moments in the encounter. Too much woodwork attempts from both sides as they settled for a 0-0 draw at full time.

Liverpool had their worst start to the season since Jürgen Klopp took over in 2016, they have only secured 9 points after 5 games played.

Chelsea came from 0-1 down to claim all three points against resilient Westham at Stamford Bridge. Antonio gave Westham the lead during the second half but Chelsea responded, scoring through Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell who were introduced to the game during the second half.

Tottenham had a narrow win over Fulham via Emile Hojbjerb’s and Harry Kane’s goals. They have gone to third place on the league table with the win, successfully acquiring 14 points.