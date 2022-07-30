The F. A cup winner and English Premier League winner clashed tonight for the curtain raiser Community Shield to kick-start the 2022-23 season. Liverpool edged the English champions to claim the trophy at King Power Stadium. The English Premier League begins this Friday with an opener between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool controlled the game and took the lead at the first half from Trent Alexander Arnold’s screamer. Manchester City equalized at the 70th minute from an Alverez strike. Salah and Darwin Nunez later restored Liverpool’s lead.

Erling Haaland hit the woodwork at the stoppage time.

The rivalry between both teams will surely continue this season, as both teams seem to have addressed loopholes they suffered during last summer.

Manchester City recruited Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega, and Julian Alvarez. Meanwhile, counterparts Liverpool brought in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Ramsay.