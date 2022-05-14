Liverpool defeats Chelsea in the English F.A Cup final

Liverpool defeated Chelsea today to claim their 8th F. A Cup in their history. The last time both met in a FA Cup final was in 2012, when Chelsea won it by 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium. Tonight, the two big giants met in yet another definitive final that went in the favor of Liverpool.

Both teams have met four times this season and have drawn all the games. 1-1 and 2-2 were the results in both fixtures in the league and 0-0 in both F. A and Carabao Cup, in which Liverpool edged the London club in both finals in a penalty shoot-out.

Both clubs exhibited resilience in the final tonight with amazing attacking and defensive prowess. The game lingered into extra time that further ended in a penalty kick.

Chelsea’s Azpilicueta missed Chelsea’s first kick and Sadio Mane missed the last, which would have helped Liverpool claim the trophy without further penalties. Mason Mount had another horrendous spot-kick for the Blues, while Tsimikas converted the last kick that sealed the final for Liverpool.

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool are now going into the final of the Champions Leagues with two trophies already won and would hope for a treble on 28 May 2022 when they take on Los Blancos. Also, they are still a candidate to win the Premier League with just three points adrift of Manchester City.

