Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that three senior players are injured after the blockbuster clash against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, where they lost to the Gunners by 3-2. It is getting worse for Liverpool, who just a few days lost the newly arrived, Arthur Melo, to a four-month injury. Yesterday, the German disclosed that Trent Alexander Arnold and Luiz Diaz will be out due to injuries sustained. Luiz Diaz will not return until after the World Cup in December, while Trent will be out for a fortnight.

Joel Matip who partnered with Virgil Van Dijk has been announced injured today and he’s likely to be out for three weeks according to Liverpool.

Jürgen Klopp confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz will require scans on the respective injuries they sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.

The manager told his post-match press conference: “Lucho we had to change before [half-time]. [It’s] something with the knee, not good.

“He will have a scan, and then we will know more. I have no idea how good the extent is and then moreover Trent is bad as well with the ankle.

“[He] twisted the ankle, not good. Trent never, in seven years, went off if he could have played on. He was in too much pain, it started swelling immediately, so we will have to see.”