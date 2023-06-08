Liverpool Completes The Signing Of Alexis Mac Allister From Brighton

Liverpool have finalised a £35 million agreement to sign midfielder Alexis MacAllister from Brighton on a five-year contract.

The price for the Argentina playmaker, who helped Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League last season and earn their first-ever qualification for Europe, might increase to £55 million.

The 24-year-old assisted Argentina in winning the 2022 World Cup while scoring 20 goals in 112 games for the Seagulls.

Mac Allister, the player who signed a five-year contract with The Reds, exclaimed, “It’s a dream come true, and I can’t wait.”

“I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my team-mates.”

“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”

Alexis will become the seventh Argentinian to represent Liverpool

James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all expected to leave Anfield this summer, therefore Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his midfield.

Jude Bellingham, a 19-year-old English player for Borussia Dortmund, was beyond of their price range, and it now appears he will sign with Real Madrid for 103 million euros (£88.5 million).

When Mac Allister left Argentinos Juniors for Brighton in January 2019, he returned on loan to the Buenos Aires team.

He has participated in 16 matches for Argentina and was an important member of their third World Cup victory in December.

After sitting out the team’s opening loss to Saudi Arabia, he started the following six games for Lionel Scaloni’s squad and shone in the championship match against France.

“Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that,” Mac Allister added.

“That’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. I perceive the magnitude of this club – the players we possess, the staff, everyone.” “I’m genuinely thrilled and eagerly look forward to playing for this club.”

Who Is Alexis Mac Allister?

Alexis Mac Allister, an Argentine footballer born on December 24, 1998, plays as a midfielder for Premier League side Brighton and the Argentina national team.

On July 1, 2023, he will officially join Liverpool as the Anfield outfit has completed his signing.

He was born into a football-playing family, and in his first season with Argentinos Juniors in 2016, he won the Argentine second division.

He was once more loaned to Boca Juniors in Argentina for his second season at Brighton, where he won the 2019–20 Primera División.

When Mac Allister returned from the loan the next year, he enjoyed his breakout campaign for Brighton, emerging as a crucial member of the team.

Mac Allister made his senior debut in 2019 for Argentina and was part of the team that won 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

