In order to help the Federal Government realize the goals of the National Broadband Plan (2021–2025) and turn Nigeria into a leading digital economy as outlined in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, Liquid Intelligent Technologies (LIT) has increased its activities there (2020 – 2030).

LIT is a provider of digital infrastructures with operations in 20 countries. Through strategic alliances with top global players like Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, and Google, LIT offers high-speed connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity, unified communications, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

Speaking at the opening of LIT’s operations in Nigeria, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, praised the company for its years of technological advancements while also having a positive impact on the cross-border fiber network in Africa and promoting digital penetration in the Nigerian digital ecosystem.

According to him, the quick development of new technologies like blockchain, cloud computing, AI, IoT, and related technologies has made it possible for disparate economic sectors to be more integrated, having a substantial impact on global economic growth.

Dr. Falilat Olaitan Jimoh, the architect manager for the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), represented Pantami during the event.

“Across global supply chains, financial services, healthcare, government, and many other industries, innovators are exploring and leveraging the Internet to disrupt and transform traditional process models. Many industry leaders have already achieved significant business benefits, including greater transparency, enhanced security, improved traceability, increased efficiency, speed of transactions and reduced costs,” he said.

In accordance with the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria, the government is committed to ensuring that the unserved and underserved have access to broadband. This is because, according to the minister, connectivity has become a necessity and a key driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He claimed that in order to do this, it is necessary to build an environment that will support organizations like LIT in promoting widespread access to digital infrastructure, boosting digital penetration, facilitating device access, and addressing affordability.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry and ICT-enabled activities have received much greater attention recently, according to Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to Danbatta, developing the ICT ecosystem is a top priority. In order to achieve these goals, broadband availability and penetration must increase, along with the development of a fully functional e-government and the comprehensive strengthening of skills in the industry.

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) Wakil Bako, Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity, was in charge of representing Danbatta.

He claims that the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020–2025 highlights the necessity for ubiquitous broadband networks and services, taking into account the crucial fact that growth in GDP can range from 2.6% to 3.8% for every 10% rise in broadband penetration.

In addition to achieving coverage for 90% of the population with broadband penetration rates of 70% by 2025, he claimed that noble targets of data download speeds of about 25 mbps in urban areas and 10 mbps in rural areas have been aggressively identified for the sector. He also mentioned targets in relation to costs.

According to him, this cannot be accomplished without the participation of current players in the telecom sector, and even more crucial for Nigeria is the admission of new players who are dedicated to the country’s digitisation.

Danbatta claimed that NCC had made it easier for Liquid Intelligent Technologies to obtain a license so that it could offer wholesale, enterprise, and retail services.

Hardy Pemhiwa, group president and chief executive officer of Cassava Technologies, stated earlier that Nigeria is ripe for investment by Liquid Intelligent Technologies due to the acceleration of the digital transformation and the rising demand for cloud services.

He claims that LIT is expanding its reach and operations in Nigeria while collaborating with the government to accomplish the goals of Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2021–2025) and turn the nation into a leading digital economy. LIT is the first African company to lay over 100,000 km of fiber network across the African continent.

Wole Abu, the Chief Executive Officer of LIT Nigeria, added that the country has benefited greatly from the digital transformation of businesses over the past two years. He added that it is now important to elevate local businesses by providing them with greater access to digital solutions that will level the playing field with respect to their counterparts in Europe and the United States.

According to Abu, LIT is revolutionizing network, cloud, and cyber security offerings through partnerships with global IT giants like Microsoft, Meta, AWS, and Oracle. This is delivering cutting-edge corporate apps, intelligent cloud services, and top-notch security to Nigeria.

He claims that by delivering its top-notch services to the doorsteps of Nigerian companies and individuals, the organization would achieve the same success it has for its clients in other nations.