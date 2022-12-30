Leadway Pensure, a pension fund administrator (PFA), has launched a new Instant Service Assistant (LISA) to make pension requests and provide updates for Nigerians.

The PFA claims that the action is intended to fulfill its goal of providing its clients with a seamless, practical, top-notch, always-on customer support experience.

The company described the new service as a virtual tech assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and dubbed the “perfect superhuman assistant” that is intended to provide customers with immersive, seamless, innovative, and real-time support so they can access services, submit requests for pensions, and receive updates while they are on the go.

The introduction of LISA, according to Lanre Idris, managing director and chief executive officer of Leadway Pensure, illustrates the company’s dedication to providing great customer service by utilizing innovative and technology-enabled solutions.

He declared: “With LISA, all the assistance customers need, from pension updates, balance check-ups, the status of benefit payment, and changes in details, can be accessed from a hand-held device at any time, from any location.”

“With this, customers no longer need to worry about waiting on queue, getting stuck in transit, being held up at a contact centre, or putting a halt to their daily activity to access our wide range of services.