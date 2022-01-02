Paris Saint-Germain and Argentine forward Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 and has begun self-isolating.

PSG made this known in a statement released on its official website on Sunday.

The French club said Messi was one of four players to test positive for the virus ahead of a French Cup match against Vannes.

PSG said Messi will miss Monday’s cup tie and will likely also be sidelined for the club’s first Ligue 1 match since the winter break, at Lyon next Sunday.

The other players to test positive were full-back Juan Bernat, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico and teenage midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

“They are currently respecting isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols,” PSG said.

The Argentinian star has endured a difficult start to life in the French capital since after an emotional exit from Barcelona last summer.

Messi has scored only one goal in 11 league appearances for PSG, although he has netted five times in the Champions League.