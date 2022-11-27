Argentina slid off Mexico to claim three massive points last night during their second World Cup encounter in Group D. Messi grabbed Argentina’s first goal and his second in the tournament during the second half of the game. Just in the 87th minute, Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez netted Argentina’s winner against Mexico.

Lionel Messi last night tied Maradona for the second most goals in Argentina’s World Cup history, both with 8, and has equalled Maradona’s 21 World Cup appearances.

As things stand on the table of Group C, there is a lot to battle for. Poland leads the group with four points, Saudi Arabia and Argentina with three points each, and Mexico settles for one point.