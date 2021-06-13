Lime Season Arrives with High Prices

192 views | Akpan Akata | June 13, 2021
Lime quotations are now around €2.00 per kilo. However, this is coming after a protracted period of low prices.
Currently, the main countries of origin are Brazil and Mexico. The crop is said to be of good quality, although there is scarcity. What worries importers is the very high cost of shipping.
”We’ve gone from having below-cost prices to very high quotations. The approximately 2.00 euros/kg represents an excellent price.
”The ideal price of purchase should range between €1.50 and €1.80 per kilo. It’s clear that Brazilian limes cost a little less than Mexican ones, which are on a constant rise.
”The problem is only that prices have been too low for months”, said Giorgio Donnarumma, sales director of the Milan-based Nuovafrutta.
“June is the month when limes are marketed. As always, the price tends to rise during this period, only to fall again in July and August, when temperatures are generally higher.”
This year, there is another factor to consider when it comes to marketing limes.
”Sea freight from Brazil is very expensive. This has also affected the import of ginger. The same thing happened with the import of Chinese ginger. In general, all sea transports are showing clearly increasing costs.”
