Welcome to Nigeria. Emotional folks and “God’s representatives” will attend to you shortly. But before they do, let me tell you a little about them. Look, they are sinners. Hypocritical sinners who cast aspersions on fellow sinners. Reason: the latter sin a different way. They publicly feign innocence to corruption and bad acts, but behind their charming exteriors are bitter, corrupt souls. My dear, I do not mean to unclad them; I do not even mean to cut them with an unfriendly tongue, for I am one of them. I only want you to have an idea of their hypocritical selves.

Well, good appearance is not only worn by bad people. I know decent souls who also appear in decent robes. But do not fall for the gimmicks. Millions of Nigerians only appear decent, they’re shining chameleons – green snakes under green grasses. The same chameleons that would besmirch a man like Lil Wayne for his raggedy looks, in a “judging a book by its cover” syndrome, while turning blind to their individual shortcomings.

Draped in raggedy clothes and tattoos, no position do I hold to justify Lil Wayne’s tattered appearance, but away from emotions and haphazard judgments, I only see Lil Wayne as a brilliant book with a wack cover, whose beauty may be visible only to the few who refused to be disgorged by sheer sentiments, but embraced an open mind to the amazing personality of this virtuoso. His powerful lyrics that serenade the heart. The pro black, pro Africa, and pro human songs he brilliantly croon. The many humanitarian acts he engages in. Matter-of-factly, I’ve lost count of how many artistes and people who have applauded his moral and financial impacts in their lives and those of their families.

Drake, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Mack Maine, Omarion and many others were nobody until Lil Wayne rendered them a helping hand and shot them to the global spotlight with his record label, Young Money Entertainment. These men and women wouldn’t stop singing the praises of Lil Wayne, a man who has helped them in the darkest moments of their lives and helped them discover their essence in life.

Celebrating Lil Wayne’s 38th birthday, Drake wrote on his IG with a GOAT emoji, “More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!! My GOAT…”. Nicki Minaj would later follow suit while celebrating Lil Wayne’s 39th birthday. The queen of ‘Barbies’ shared a throwback picture of herself and Lil Wayne on IG with the caption, “The first pic i ever took with the man who changed my life. Happy birthday to my everything @liltunechi”.

Rapper Future, NBA Young, 2 Chainz, Wyclef Jean, Max Kellerman and many other artistes would also not cease to tell the world, the many helps Lil Wayne had rendered to them. This is highly commendable of Lil Wayne, a man with a raggedy look, but who has chosen not to grow alone but help others grow. So laudable of Mr Carter, a man who has raised many successful men and women and spent heavy sums to beam smiles on people from far and near, pay for hospital bills, help people start businesses, and execute amazing projects in New Orleans for the benefits of his people. Unlike many of his critics, who couldn’t point to a single soul they have raised in life or amazing projects they have executed for humanity, but would be quick to launch an ad hominem at Lil Wayne for his raggedy look.

Three days ago, while surfing through Instagram, I checked Drake’s IG story in a hope of seeing his reaction to his latest Grammy Award success with singers Future and Nigerian superstar Tems. Surprisingly, I found Lil Wayne’s picture as his IG profile picture (which still remains the same as I type this), another message of gratitude to a man who helped him find his way in life. Even President Donald Trump had to relegate sentiments to grant this noble man a last-minute presidential pardon as he bowed out of the White House in 2020.

Like Lil Wayne, like Tinubu. Two definers of men makers. The latter – aside his track records and enviable achievements in the leadership and political terrains – has helped many men find their essence in life. Men, who today, hold great positions. Across genders, tribes, or beliefs, Tinubu has made Governors, Senators, Reps, Ministers, Commissioners, notable individuals. He even elevated a vice president, who, because of political games, edited Tinubu off his success story, in a syndrome of what columnist Sam Omatseye referenced in his column, ‘The king’s meat’, as “The fear of gratitude… I can’t acknowledge those who made me a success because it will diminish my stature and accomplishments.” But it remains a shining truth that Tinubu elevated him and many other kingsmen, billionaires, and progressive individuals.

More interesting is the fact that Tinubu would help people from far and near, pay for hospital bills, start businesses for people, renew the hopes of many individuals, and yet keep mum about the help he had rendered. This exceptional man belongs to the second category of charitable individuals, whom author Charles Dickens described in his evergreen book, Bleak House, as ‘the people who did a great deal and made no noise at all. The brilliant author wrote, “There are two classes of charitable people: one, the people who did a little and made a great deal of noise; the other, the people who did a great deal and made no noise at all.”.

In a world where many successful people chose to be selfish about their successes, in a syndrome of what Yoruba people would call “Bamu bamu ni moyo, mi o mọn pe ebi npa ọmọ ẹni kan” (My belly is filled to the brim, thus I care not about others who starve), people like Lil Wayne and Tinubu deserve every praise they could get for their rare aura. That they find it uncomfortable to revel in amazing luxury while others languish in agonizing penury, Lil Wayne and Tinubu’s charitable attitude is what the world should take a cue from, for if they do, the world would be a better place for all to live and thrive. May posterity be kind to Lil Wayne, Tinubu and everyone who contributes meaningful quota to humanity and the growth of other people.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hashim Yussuf Amao tweets via: @LegalBard

1 total views, 1 views today