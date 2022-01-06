A Nigerian married woman who is swimming in the ecstasy of love after sleeping with another man has taken to the public to ask her online in-laws what to do about her predicament.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity narrated how she had sex in her matrimonial home while her husband was away and she’s now in love with the man after the ‘electrifying’ sex.

She wrote:

I am a business woman in my early 30s and going through a lot now in my marriage. I married my husband as a virgin. I have never been with any man until I met this guy in an eatery. It started as a friendship with nothing attached to it. My husband is not sex type but I was okay with him that way because he was the first and only man I have known, I didn’t know anything about orgasm, or what have you because I have never experienced it, I only hear people talking about it. I have two children and married for 10 years. It happens that my husband traveled and my kids were on holidays in their grand ma’s house, my friend called me that he was around my neighborhood, I told him to check on me before he left, he came and we were just gisting and talking, something led to another and before I know what was happening we are having sex, I felt a kind of electrifying sensation that I have never felt in my whole life. I screamed oh my God, as he started pounding on me I didn’t know when I was holding him hard and begging him not to stop, mummy Fegor, I have never experienced what I felt that day in my whole life being married, I was screa-ming hard when I wanted to come, he had to shut me up with a kiss, after everything he held me, Mummy Fegor that first sex from him made me fall in love with him, I find it difficult to let my husband touch me now, I cried every night knowing I can’t have him to myself, and I can’t divorce my husband for anything. I don’t know what to do, please don’t judge me, I just need advice.