Like Buhari Like Wike: To be Precise or not to be

Akaolisa Emmanuel | June 3, 2021
At the flag off for the construction of a new site at Ahoada East LGA, for the Rivers state university, by former deputy speaker, Rt.Hon Chibudum Nwuche, Governor Nyesom Wike stated that it was a long overdue step for the historical place which the local government area holds in the state.
The project which is part of other road construction in the state is expected to be completed in 12 to 14 months period. The previous day, the governor was in Etche LGA to flag-off the construction of the Faculty of Agriculture of the Rivers State University. He mentioned that the 21.3km Odufor-Akpoku-Umuoye Road Project In Etche LGA has been completed and would be commissioned on the 15th of this month.
One aspect though that raised a lot of debate online was what Wike said on insecurity in the area while giving his address at the flag off for the Ahoada campus of Rivers state university. He pointed at audience among whom he said where those causing trouble in the community by harming innocent people .
He assured every gang, cultist and trouble maker that their end had come as his government would ensure that they are brought to justice for every offence committed. Using strong words like, kill, cutting of body parts, the governor warned that the government will bury the youths in the community who are bad eggs rather than their parent burying them.
This use of threat by Wike did not go down well with many observers, especially outsiders from the state. Some compared his statement to be the same as that of president Buhari who in a tweet threatened youths in the South East with a civil war.
Though the tweet has been deleted by twitter who said that it contravened their rules, the furor it created has not been abated.
Now some are asking, if the president’s tweet was deleted, what should be done to governor Wike who also made strong statements. Wike’s supporters say he was fighting for the helpless and innocent people of the state who were being oppressed by miscreants in the state. If this is the case, who then is the president fighting for?
