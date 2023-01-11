Will Obi still be Obi? One question that remains a maze if not a mystery. Nothing reveals the heart of a man more than time and circumstances, since there is no art or app anywhere in the world to read the construction of the heart on the face.

The dynamics of Nigeria political campaigns and the very chasm that exists between the pre campaign/ election mantras and the post elections realities gets me worried if Obi will still remain Obi after election.

We have seen all manner of politicians wearing all sorts of fine and classic apparels of political aptness and correctness while on campaign trails only to have sudden 360 degree U-turn facing the opposite direction in practical governance. Will Obi still remain Obi?

Years back, someone presented himself as the Messiah, the new Sherif in town, with kits and tools to rejig and fix the broken walls of good governance.

Many believed him and the support that pushed him to the ranks of the Commander- in- Chief was overwhelming. He was the bride and a beautiful one for that matter by popular assessment.

Today with the help of hindsight, one will almost curse the day that man ascended on that seat. He changed or rather was changed against his will and good intentions may be by the unseen but powerfully influential forces that call the shot, dictate the tunes since they are the all season dictators of what pipers play and how they get remunerated eventually.

Who are these dictators? How powerful are they ? Will their influence be too powerful to shrink the shining stars and ever illuminating charisma,dexterity, competence and patriotic zeal of Obi?

Will Obi still remain Obi at the face of the peels of these forces, lurking and hideously planning on how to call the shot and be the king behind the throne.

Will Obi still remain Obi? He has shown depth and capacity regardless.

He has shown independence with a minimized and comparatively clean slate of previous leadership records.

Going by these starry records of his previous work and leadership, he certainly will remain Obi even in the face of devilish influence of political scavengers? Is that your thinking?

In as much as I don’t see Obi becoming or turning into the mould and demeanour of our conventional politicians with looting and grabbing mentality, it will be better I err in default by expecting him to drink possibly from the usual Aso Rock clay pot of intoxicating fluid, and get braced up to check mate him, if it happens eventually.

As we pick our PVC, get ready to vote wisely, ensure our votes count, the bigger picture is to make sure that the roaring demons of Aso Rock do not get him caged, influenced and manipulated into becoming the Obi we never bargained for.

We should continue to pray against the world system of manipulations and wickedness of heart as seen presently.

I just collected my PVC now! What of you?

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com