“Jesus spoke to them again, saying, I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” – John 8:12

As a young man, George Fox observed that many Christians didn’t seem to be serious about their faith. They simply were going through the motions with a religion based on traditions and rituals. Many said they believed in God but acted as if they did not know Him.

Fox, who died in 1691, was bothered by this condition and sought God’s perspective. He experienced a personal turning point when he realized that Jesus was not a character from history but a real person we can know intimately and personally. Fox did not just want to read or know about Jesus; he wanted to know Him for himself.

He dedicated his life to revealing Jesus as the Light of the world. Each of us can know Him individually. Fox felt his mission was “to turn people from darkness to the Light.” Knowing the difference Jesus could make, Fox sought to help others experience the joy of salvation. Committed to a biblically based faith, he felt called “to direct people to the Spirit that gave forth the Scriptures.”

Jesus still is the “light of the world.” As the Bible confirms, He wants to be your Light. He can reveal more of His truths and change your life. He can give you more of His wisdom and power. Don’t be content with a second-hand experience. Get to know Him more intimately.

*Reflection Question:*

What is your plan to get to know Jesus better this coming year?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for sending Jesus to be my Light. Open my heart and reveal more of Your truths to me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

John 8