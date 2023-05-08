“For God, who said, ‘Light shall shine out of darkness,’ is the One who has shone in our hearts to give the Light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Christ.”—2 Corinthians 4:6 NASB

Many were shocked when Malcolm Muggeridge declared that he had become a Christian. In the 1940s, he had become famous as a writer and personality noted for cynicism. His private life was characterized by drinking and womanizing. But later in life, he discovered the reality of faith in Jesus. As a result, everything changed.

Describing the transformation, he wrote about the reality of his sinful nature. He admitted his struggles with the flesh. He knew some had criticized Christianity because of things done in the name of the faith. He admitted he did not have every answer. He simply knew the reality that Jesus had changed his life.

From Jerusalem where he was taping a television program, Muggeridge described the miracle that “His light continues to shine in the dark jungle of the human will.”

Muggeridge admitted that he still had “a skeptical mind” and that he struggled with a “sensual disposition.” He didn’t pretend to understand everything and knew with certainty that he was unworthy. But he knew with certainty that “Jesus’ saving grace” was real and belief in Him could change a life.

Remember that people all around are looking at you to see if Jesus is real. Seek to be a pure vessel through whom God’s light can shine. The world is full of people who need the light. Commit your life and resources to bring the Gospel to those living in darkness.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you practically be a beacon of light in this dark world?

*Prayer*

Father, use me to shine Your light on my generation. I commit my time, talents, and treasures to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

2 Corinthians 4