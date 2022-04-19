“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:14-15

For many years I had prayed to walk in divine health. I wanted God and everyone else to be proud of me because of my great faith. Ouch! He already told me that nothing good comes from my flesh.

Wanting to lift myself up is always sin. It is pride and it is what caused satan to fall. Thinking “it’s me” is one of the subtle ways he uses to trip us up. It’s so “human,” we say. Yet, thinking this way is soulish because it exalts self above God, and does not give the credit to Him.

While my desire to walk in divine health was correct, my attitude about it was not. That desire must have as its purpose the glorifying of God, not the glorifying of myself. As our scripture says, He is lifted up, and He will give eternal life to those who believe. He will draw all people to Himself.

Prayer:

“Thank You Lord, that You have allowed us to carry Your precious Holy Spirit in these earthen vessels, and You have given us authority over all the power of the enemy. Help us always to lift You up and let You do the work.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Beneath the surface, God works to conform us to the image of Christ. I was getting it: I do the lifting; He does the saving. Why do we think that we can save anyone, or heal anyone or change anyone in any way? As we are obedient to share His love, He performs the miracle, not us. All praise goes to Him and Him alone.

Lift Him up!

Be Greatly Blessed!

