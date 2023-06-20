“Life has been challenging” says Larissa, Davido’s baby mama

“Life has been challenging” says Larissa, Davido baby mama

Larissa London, Davido baby mama, confesses about how difficult life has been for her and says that her uploaded photo of Davido and Dawson is more than a year old.

She said this while responding to comments from her admirers who asked her a variety of questions during an Instagram Q&A session.

Her eagerness to upload the picture of Davido with his son on Father’s Day was mocked by one online user.

In response, she said that the picture was an old one from the previous year and that, if she had wanted to, she could have just as easily uploaded it then.

“Lol the picture is like a year old. I could have posted it last year but ok,” she replied.

Larissa London responded to a netizen who admired her beauty and urged her to provide them with more content by saying that, despite her outward appearance, she has struggled and has been working to put her life together.

She replied:

“I’m not going to lie, life has been challenging. I’ve been trying to get my life together”.

Check out her posts below;

