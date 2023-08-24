LG Teams Up with Amazon to Bring Luna Game Streaming to Smart TVs

LG has joined forces with Amazon to introduce the Amazon Luna cloud-based game streaming service on its range of smart TVs. Amazon recently revealed on its official blog that the Amazon Luna app is now accessible on LG smart TV models released between 2021 and 2023, all of which are powered by webOS 6.0 or newer versions. The app’s availability is currently limited to the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

For Amazon Prime members, the Luna app opens up access to a rotating selection of titles at no cost, including popular games like “Fortnite.” However, for a more extensive gaming library that includes titles such as “Sonic Mania Plus,” “Resident Evil 2,” and “Lego DC Super Villains,” users will need to subscribe to Luna+ for $9.99 per month.

Apart from the base subscription, users have the option to explore additional bundles. The Ubisoft+ bundle priced at $17.99 per month provides access to various editions of games like “Assassin’s Creed” and “Farcry,” while the Jackbox games bundle, available at $4.99 per month, unlocks a collection of engaging multiplayer party games.

Players can engage in gaming sessions using a variety of controllers, including the Luna Controller, the Luna Phone Controller app, or any compatible Bluetooth-based controller.

This collaboration between LG and Amazon comes after Amazon Luna initially introduced its app on Samsung Smart TVs last August. With this new partnership, Amazon Luna extends its reach to more large screens, enhancing the gaming experience for users. As of now, Amazon Luna offers a collection of nearly 177 titles, featuring games available through various channels.