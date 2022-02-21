Monday, February 21, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LG Elections: Enugu govt declares Wednesday work-free day

Enugu: Ugwuanyi Swells Wage Bill with 1,500 Teachers

The Enugu State Government has declared that markets, offices to be closed, movement of persons, vehicles will be restricted from 8 A.M to 4 P.M, except for those on essential duties during the Local Government elections on Wednesday.

The Enugu State government’s statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo reads:

“The Enugu State Government (ENSG) wishes to notify the public that Local Government elections will hold on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, across the state.

“Consequently, the Government has declared a statewide work free day on Wednesday, February 23, from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. to allow the people exercise their constitutional suffrage.

“During this period, markets and offices shall be closed and movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

 

“All residents legally qualified to vote are therefore encouraged to go to the polls and cast their ballots.

“The State Government, in its unflinching commitment to safeguarding and strengthening our democracy, has made requisite arrangements to guarantee a hitch-free process.

“ENUGU STATE IS IN THE HANDS OF GOD.”

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Stanley Ugagbe

Stanley Ugagbe

Related Posts

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?