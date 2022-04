On April 1, l noted a neat note

from a funny footballer of note,

It got me sitting on the edge of my stool,

It was curiously titled: from footballer to fool!

He wrote: l’ve been a victim of the day’s trickery,

Tricksters abound, my ground seemed slippery,

I’m fine, now, they played the prank well, l was gullible,

They dribbled past me, sold me a dummy, incredible!

We’re fools, whether we dance, or not, so we might

as well dance, so goes a Japanese proverb, right?