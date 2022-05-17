“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” 1 Thessalonians 5:18.

As we enter each day we have the opportunity to reflect for a moment upon all that has been given to us. The Lord provides so much that it can sometimes be easy to forget just how many wonderful things He provides. Let us take a moment to consider these things now.

Let us give thanks on this day for the family members in our lives. For those who have helped to raise us and have taught us life lessons that have endured the years. For those who entered our lives later but still have so much to teach us. And for those who we can in turn teach as part of the next generation.

Let us give thanks on this day for those of which we have lost touch with. Although no longer a part of our day to day lives, may they continue to grow and prosper in their lives. May they continue to walk with the Lord in all that they do. For those who may have lost their way, may the Lord help them to once more see the light.

Let us give thanks for the events in our lives that have shaped us into who we are today. Happy memories that we cherish, and tough times that we have grown from alike. After all, the challenges and life lessons we face have molded us into stronger people.

*Prayer:*

“Lord, today I give thanks for what I have in my life. I thank you for the friends and family that bring me joy each and every day. Thank you for those who have at one point touched my life but have now moved on. I cherish the memories of these people and wish them well. May you look after each of these people as they continue on their path in life”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

*Final Thoughts:*

Let us give thanks for all that the Lord provides! Look around you and see all of the wonderful things he has given you. And what more can we think of?

On this day I am particularly thankful for you. Thank you for being a part of the Listen and Prosper family. Some readers have been with us for several years now and I cannot wait to see what tomorrow will bring. May the Lord bless you and yours today.

