Let Go and Let God! – Sunday Synopsis

Homily for Thirteenth Sunday of Easter, Year C – June 26, 2022.

Readings: 1 Kings 19:16b,19-21; Responsorial Psalm Ps 15:12,5,7-11; Galatians 5:1.13-18 & Gospel – Luke 9:51-62.

The first reading gives us an account of the call of the Prophet Elisha. In the second reading, St. Paul notes that Christ has freed us from the yoke of slavery. The gospel speaks to the heart of the cost of discipleship that was why Jesus said “…the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head.” He further reminds would-be disciples: “Leave the dead to bury their dead; your duty is to go and spread the news of the kingdom of God.” Titled “Let go and let God,” our liturgy challenges citizens of the kingdom in these words of Jesus: “Once the hand is laid on the plough, no one who looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.”

Introduction

Friends in Christ, today the Church presents us with the cost of discipleship. Titled “Let Go and Let God,” our reflection demonstrates what God expects of those he calls. Dwelling on the call of the Prophet Elisha and three other men as recorded in today’s gospel, the sacred text highlights the demands of true discipleship. What is more, it sets the tone for would-be pastors of souls to situate themselves around what the Lord demands of them.

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (1 Kings 19:16b,19-21) gives us an account of the call of the Prophet Elisha. It tells how God directed Prophet Elijah to anoint Elisha as a prophet to succeed him. It narratives how he met Elisha ploughing and threw his cloak over him. At that, Elisha left his oxen and ran after him. It further reveals how Elisha asked for permission to bid farewell to his father and mother noting that Elijah obliged him. Elisha then had a parting party with his family after which he became a servant of Prophet Elijah.

In the second reading (Galatians 5:1.13-18), St. Paul states that Christ has freed us from the yoke of slavery stressing that we were called to be free. He maintained that we should not use our freedom for self-indulgence but rather pursue the commandment of love of neighbour which demands that we should not snap or tear each other apart. Instead, he urges that we should be guided by the Spirit which is opposed to self-indulgent behaviour. The text concludes that this would make us not be under the law.

The Gospel (Luke 9:51-62) narrates how Jesus sent some messengers to a Samaritan village to prepare for him but the people rejected them because he was heading to Jerusalem. At that, James and John wanted to call down fire on the people but Jesus rebuked them and they went on to another village. We are told that as they went along, a man wanted to follow them but Jesus replied him that “…the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head.” And when he told another person to follow him, the man wanted to go and bury his father first but Jesus said: “Leave the dead to bury their dead; your duty is to go and spread the news of the kingdom of God.” To the third person who wanted to follow him but demanded permission to go and say farewell to his people, Jesus said: “Once the hand is laid on the plough, no one who looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.”

Practical Lessons

Take to Self-giving: The call of the Prophet Elisha in the first reading and the three men in the gospel teaches us that the call of Christ demands total self-giving just as it reminds pastors of souls that discipleship comes with a price namely, heroic sacrifice. Build Synergy: The call of Elisha reveals the importance of synergy, solidarity and mentoring in the work of evangelisation which places a responsibility on senior priests to mentor younger ones in the ministry as exemplified by the throwing of Elijah’s cloak over Elisha. Resist Self-indulgence: In the second reading, St. Paul encourages that we should not use our freedom for self-indulgence but rather, we should pursue the love of neighbour which entails that we should not tear each other apart as sometimes is regrettably the case in some of our Christian communities. Trust God: The men in the gospel wanted to be sure of their economic and social security but Jesus demonstrates that he is the security of anyone who obliges to be a servant of the kingdom. Seek Solitude: Amidst the hustle and bustle of this life, Jesus calls priests, religious and laity to always have some quite time with him because working for the Lord without having time for the Lord of the harvest is counterproductive.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

In conclusion, priests, religious and members of the laity are challenged to embrace the call to discipleship. As those responsible for propagating the faith, we are all called to contemporary discipleship. Amidst a tempting world which lures would-be pastors to demand for economic and social security, we are urged to pray for our priests and religious especially missionaries – those who left everything to follow Christ. May the Lord renew their strength in the ministry. We are charged to let go and let God. May we all enjoy the fruits of our missionary enterprise here on earth in the hereafter. Amen.

