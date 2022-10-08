Years back I had issues with one of my faith based friends on social Media who at a time was hobnobbing with Femi Fani-Kayode in a manner that suggested servitude.

This guy was seen as a good guy, with value, honor and dignity, seeing him truckled to Femi, maybe driven by stomach infrastructure was a bit out of place for me. I warned him, and reminded him of the despicable and quite nauseating demeanour of Femi. He took offence and decided to come down on me like his mad and mannerless principal.

After that bad experience I knew that religion or rather external piety has nothing to do with ones real character. I wrote him off and hauled him into scrap pan where rubbish of his kind is placed for good riddance.

Recently Femi Fani- Kayode was made the Director of Special Media Projects and Operations and New Media for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council. His stock in trade is spewing lies, manipulating facts, using rhetorics to tarnish images in a very loquacious and indiscreet manner .

He took Buhari and APC to the cleaners, picked their feathers in a most dramatic and grandstanding manner, flounced them for people to see how lifeless clueless, demonic and wicked the administration was and vowed on his honor to avoid them like the plagues of the Egyptian.

Each time I watch him go back to his vomits and devour them shamelessly with a hungry relish, I see nothing but a man, too hungry, not only to sell his birth right for a meal but would be careless to beg from his enemies.

It is sad that such characters should still be listened to with regard and respect by any sensible person.

What was APC thinking by engaging him? What actually do they want to achieve with his gutter and garrulous infantile mannerless mannerisms?

What actually would he be telling Nigerians about APC ? How would APC expect Nigerians to believe someone who not too long ago raped them openly, coming to tell the world how a virgin they have suddenly become?

Now I know how dirty people like Fani can make politics look like ; making it seem like a hustle around and inside a piggery, smelly and offensive

Of all the presidential candidates, he chose to start his campaign gansterism with Peter Obi. Bad market!

“Peter Obi is mannerless, charlatan and a modern-day walking disaster” — Femi Kani-Kayode.

It is only someone high on something that would describe Obi in that manner. I guess he has picked the wrong product to de-market.. De-marketing Peter is like de-marketing a world known and value branded Coca-Cola. Too difficult a job, nobody can successfully demarket a product that is already a disruption in the market force .

“As each day goes by, more and more people have come to accept the fact that the Buhari administration is a government of fascists,“They are led and guided by dark and sinister forces whose sole agenda is to divide our people and destroy our country.

The above statement was credited to Femi Fani-Kayode. One wonders what change he would bring on the table if not the desire to feed fat and be the claws to pick nuts from the furnace for those he previously tagged fascists.

Nigerians are no fools, Nigerians don’t have short memories. When they see boys who are hungry talk, after eating and drinking from their master’s plate ,the hyping that will follow is very much predictable. Femi don chop , he has to do the job, however dirty and dishonorable.

That is Femi’ seasonal job. He is a professional propagandist, he comes on board every four years; weighs the various prospects and goes eventually for the best paid.

He is a political machinery, very halotry in engagement with the rare flexibility to change colour for convenience.

I wrap up this piece with this sign off pill and allow you to make a sound judgement

“Angry Tinubu attacks Fani-Kayode, says his “hallucinations now uncontrollable”

Ben Ezeamalu March 2, 2015.

If Tinubu could say this about his present campaign Director in 2015, it means the very propaganda and campaign strategic planning of Femi for 2023 presidential election of APC will be a sheer product of uncontrolled hallucinations. Simply logic!!

One imagines how functional, progressively crafted and well thought out such hallucination- birthed- strategy would be resonating to any common sense.

Sadly many will still buy into it and get raped again as in the days of 2015/ 2019.

Let Femi Happen To You!!! may after all be a cursed remark, one wouldn’t deliberately be happy associating with.

Let Femi Happen to any family is indeed a generational curse of halotry lifestyle, wandering from here to there, saying plenty things, contradicting them, vomiting in one breath and licking same in another split second. What a life! What a destiny!! What a chosen life career!

“Give my boy Femi food to eat and something to drink thereafter he will do your biddings” What a way a Boss could possibly recommend a former employee!!

Only a man that is depraved would take a man of Femi’ CV serious, spewing lies for a plate of Amala.

Nigeria and Nigerians wouldn’t be hoodwinked again!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com