Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Thirty-Fourth Sunday of the Year, C – Nov 20, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe & Last Sunday of the Year

Readings: 2 Sam 5:1-3; Responsorial Psalm Ps 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5(cf.1); Col 1:12-20; Gospel Luke 23:35-43.

Theme: Let Christ Reign in You!

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading recounts how David was anointed by God as shepherd, prince and king over Israel. In the second reading, Saint Paul reveals that we have been qualified to share in the inheritance of the saints in light. The gospel discloses the drama that took place between Jesus and the two thieves. On Christ the King, we must access ourselves whether we have been faithful heirs of the kingdom. Jesus established a dynasty while reminding his followers that the real kingdom lays in heaven. Only by making him reign in our minds, hearts and bodies can we be part of that kingdom.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, the celebration of Christ the King dates back to 1925 when Pope Pius XI instituted it. By 1970, the celebration was moved to the last Sunday in Ordinary. The celebration of the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ as King of the Universe reminds Christians of the indefectible place of Christ’s reign over the earth and the call to live accordingly as heirs of the Kingdom.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (2 Sam 5:1-3) recounts how David was anointed by God as shepherd, prince and king over Israel. It is no mistake that Christ comes from the Davidic dynasty to reign as King. Although the Jewish leaders would mockingly compare Jesus with David, the anointed one, little did they know that they were stating the obvious as later, that identity would be revealed by the good-thief on the cross as the gospel (Luke 23:35-43) relates.

In the second reading, (Col. 1:12-20) Saint Paul reveals that we have been qualified to share in the inheritance of the saints in light – meaning that we are legitimate heirs of God’s kingdom. He adds that we have been delivered from the kingdom of darkness and catapulted to the kingdom of his Beloved Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ. In this kingdom, he says, we are forgiven. He sums his catechesis by insisting that God’s kingdom is everlasting because all things were created through him and for him noting that he is the beginning and the end.

The gospel discloses the drama that took place between Jesus and the two thieves. By saying, “Jesus, remember me when you come in your kingly power,” the good-thief reveals the true identity of Jesus as King. God’s kingdom was inaugurated at the incarnation. By this, Jesus established a dynasty while reminding his followers that the real kingdom lays in heaven.

Not only did Christ come to announce the second coming of God’s kingdom but also to prepare the elect for their spiritual responsibilities. That he would come again to judge the living and the dead calls for a sober reflection on a day like this. We must access ourselves whether we have been faithful heirs of the kingdom.

Practical Lessons

1. Live Ideal Christian Lives: Our celebration invites us to live ideal Christian lives by meditating on truths of the gospel having being empowered with strength and courage.

2. Be Subjects of God’s Dominion: We are urged to facilitate being subjects of God’s dominion without exempting any of our faculties bearing in mind that his power embraces all peoples.

3. Let God Reign in You: We are encouraged to let God reign in our minds, wills, hearts and bodies which should serve as instruments for interior sanctification of our souls, or instruments of justice unto God as Saint Paul would say.

4. Embrace Kindness: Story has it that while Jesus’ mother, Mary and foster father, Joseph were on their way to Egypt, a dreaded gang of robbers ambushed them. While the other thieves were bent on robbing the family, the baby-Jesus smiled. At that point, the good thief ordered his colleagues to spare the Holy Family. Apparently, while on the cross, Jesus remembered the kindness of this thief and since one good turn deserves another, he spared him the fires of hell.

5. See with the Eye of Faith: Christ the King celebration gives us the chance to resist caging ourselves in murky situations. The occasion reminds us that since God, our King is on the throne, it shall be well with us – this, however, demands looking at our situation with “the eyes of faith rather than “the eyes of situation.”

Summary Lines

1. The first reading recounts how David was anointed by God as shepherd, prince and king over Israel.

2. In the second reading, Saint Paul reveals that we have been qualified to share in the inheritance of the saints in light.

3. The gospel discloses the drama that took place between Jesus and the two thieves.

4. We must access ourselves whether we have been faithful heirs of the kingdom.

5. Jesus established a dynasty while reminding his followers that the real kingdom lays in heaven.

Conclusion

By looking at his situation with “the eyes of faith,” the good thief knew that God was not done with him yet; he also did not lose faith but saw God’s unfathomable mercies as an opportunity to not and ask a favour of entering heaven which Jesus granted. Apparently, he stole on earth and also stole heaven.

As we process with the Blessed Sacrament chanting Kingly and Eucharistic hymns unto the Lord, may Christ reign in our hearts and in homes so that the effects are felt in our society. May we live for the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords – May Christ, the King, help us to overcome the challenges of this life so as prepare for the kingdom that would never end. Amen. Have a great week ahead!