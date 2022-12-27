According to Du Ruogang, Managing Director of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), the Lekki Deep Sea Port’s first phase is prepared for official commissioning and commercial operations.

In preparation for the start of phase two of the port’s construction, the promoters have begun talks with possible liquid berth terminal operators.

This was revealed by Ruogang yesterday at a media gathering in Lagos for the end of the year. He stated that all preparations are being made for President Muhammadu Buhari to officially inaugurate the port, following which the facility would start conducting full commercial activities.

He said Lekki Free Port Terminal (LFT), the terminal operator, was doing everything possible to create a world-class port experience and that all relevant agencies had been made aware of their responsibilities in this regard.

Although the Lagos State government has started building access roads, Ruogang remarked that more help is needed for infrastructure development in order to enable simple cargo movement.

The Federal Government, including important organizations like the Ministry of Transportation, the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), were thanked for their assistance in making the port a reality.

According to Laurence Smith, the Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), the full commercial operation will start at the end of the first quarter of 2023, and trial operations would follow once the firm has installed the essential infrastructure and equipment.

Smith made a suggestion that Lekki Port has already started talking to possible liquid berth terminal operators, which is essential for the start of phase two of the project’s construction.