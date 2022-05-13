Legal Aid Council Commends EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was on Thursday, commended for its dedication to the cause of fighting economic and financial crimes in Nigeria

The newly appointed State Coordinator of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Kaduna State, Hajia Rabi Ibrahim Abdullahi, gave the commendation during a familiarisation visit to the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Commission.

In her words, “this kind of job is tedious because of the emerging trends we see these days yet the Commission remains resolute in carrying out its duties professionally as we see on a daily basis”.

She reassured the EFCC of the Council’s readiness in ensuring that the Commission gets all the support it needs especially in areas of prosecution of our cases before the Court of law.

Responding, the Zonal Commander, Harry Erin expressed delight that the Commission is being appreciated for its modest contributions to national development.

He expressed confidence that continuous collaboration with the Legal Aid Council will avail defendants equal access to justice.

He added that a closer relationship must be sustained in order to collectively ensure that defendants in court have legal representation.

